Altria Ends ERISA Claim Over Denied 401(k) Plan Doc
By Grace Elletson ( November 23, 2026, 6:11 PM EST) -- Altria told the Fourth Circuit on Monday that it has struck a deal to resolve a worker's claims that the nicotine company failed to hand over a 401(k) plan document he requested after he was prevented from immediately withdrawing the funds in his retirement account....
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