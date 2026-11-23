Meta, EssilorLuxottica Can't Escape 'Smart Glasses' IP Suit
By Julie Manganis ( November 23, 2026, 7:28 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday rejected separate bids by Meta and EssilorLuxottica to toss claims that their jointly produced "smart glasses" infringe multiple patents held by a competitor....
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