How Foreign Espionage Risks Are Evolving For Contractors
By Daniel Pickard, Jordan Yeagley and DuPree Walker ( November 25, 2026, 3:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency recently provided details and data concerning the continued and growing efforts of foreign entities to exploit subject-matter experts and business relationships to access sensitive U.S. technology and information....
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