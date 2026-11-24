By Kevin Pinner ( November 24, 2026, 4:50 PM EST) -- A water transfer company can't recover $340,000 in pandemic-era wage subsidy tax credits that the IRS used to satisfy prior tax penalties, the U.S. government told a Pennsylvania federal court, saying the company failed file a formal refund claim for the penalties....
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