Kraken Accused Of Firing Worker Who Flagged AML Lapses
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 23, 2026, 10:11 PM EST) -- A former Kraken compliance contractor sued the cryptocurrency exchange in California federal court Monday, alleging that Kraken retaliated against him and abruptly terminated his contract after he identified "pervasive and serious" violations of banking and anti-money laundering requirements and repeatedly urged Kraken's top brass to address them. ...
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