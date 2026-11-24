By Emily Field ( November 24, 2026, 9:23 PM EST) -- The Rhode Island attorney general on Tuesday hit TikTok with a suit in state court alleging that the social media company knowingly makes its platform addictive to children, including via its virtual currency, which he said can make them vulnerable to sexual exploitation....
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