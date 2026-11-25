By Dani Kass ( November 25, 2026, 10:30 AM EST) -- Patent attorneys are doubtful that the number of Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings will dramatically change now that the board's judges are once again reviewing petitions' merits, but say they are grateful for mildly increased transparency and new bias protections....
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