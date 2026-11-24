Eagles' QB Injury Shows Stakes Of Disability Coverage
By Richard Giller ( November 24, 2026, 2:24 PM EST) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026-27 regular season after reports that he has been diagnosed with blood clots in his left leg and both lungs....
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