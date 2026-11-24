By Danielle Ferguson ( November 24, 2026, 2:22 PM EST) -- Insurer Penn National cannot recover from another insurer costs spent defending a property manager in a personal injury suit from VRBO renters, a Fourth Circuit panel said, agreeing with a lower court that Texas law bars such reimbursement when an insured receives its full coverage....
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