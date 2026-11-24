State Telecom Review: A Look At Universal Service Funds
By Nadia Dreid ( November 24, 2026, 3:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission isn't the only agency with a Universal Service Fund, under which telecommunications companies pay fees that subsidize phone and internet services for others. At least 20 states have them too — although that number is due to change in the future as some state governments make plans to wind down their programs....
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