By Bryan Koenig ( November 24, 2026, 4:43 PM EST) -- Consumers in a proposed class action accusing the American Arbitration Association of monopolization urged an Arizona federal judge to strike AAA's latest motion to dismiss their lawsuit, asserting that the organization never gave them a required heads-up of its arguments....
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