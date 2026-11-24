By Theresa Schliep ( November 24, 2026, 6:00 PM EST) -- A Delaware state court reduced to $1.5 million what had been a $23.3 million verdict awarded in favor of artificial intelligence software developer C3.ai in its trade secrets case against diesel engine manufacturer Cummins Inc., finding the original calculation constituted an improper double recovery....
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