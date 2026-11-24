Chancery Keeps Restaurant Software Fraud Suit Alive
By Jarek Rutz ( November 24, 2026, 8:48 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday refused to dismiss claims alleging private equity firm CapStreet and two former restaurant software executives fraudulently induced Corsair Capital to acquire a majority stake in HungerRush LLC, finding contractual protections cannot necessarily shield parties from liability for intentional fraud....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.