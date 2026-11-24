Cravath Advises Sanofi On $41B Acquisition of US Drugmaker
By Irene Madongo ( November 24, 2026, 1:23 PM GMT) -- Sanofi said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy U.S. lung disease therapy specialist Insmed for about $41 billion in cash as the French pharmaceutical giant seeks to bolster its respiratory business....
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