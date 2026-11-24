By Al Barbarino ( November 24, 2026, 6:02 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP is representing Amazon.com Inc. on its agreement to acquire the proprietary technology behind Israeli artificial intelligence startup Decart's optimization software, a deal reportedly worth $7.5 billion....
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