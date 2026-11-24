By Josh White ( November 24, 2026, 5:29 PM GMT) -- A co-founder of a restaurant in Manchester, England, is banned from serving as a company director after failing to account for £363,000 ($476,100) in COVID-19 furlough payments, the U.K.'s Insolvency Service said Tuesday....
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