By Craig Clough ( November 24, 2026, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Wendy's customer has filed a proposed antitrust class action in Maryland federal court against the fast-food chain and checkout software-maker NCR Voyix, alleging they used centralized sales data to coordinate menu prices at independently owned Wendy's restaurants that would otherwise compete with one another....
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