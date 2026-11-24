By Benjamin Morse ( November 24, 2026, 1:18 PM EST) -- LVMH and a former Stella McCartney CEO won't have to face a former executive's pay discrimination suit, a New York federal judge ruled, finding that he failed to plausibly allege that LVMH was his employer or that the former CEO personally engaged in or condoned discrimination or retaliation....
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