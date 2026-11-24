By George Woolston ( November 24, 2026, 6:41 PM EST) -- A New York-based investor was sentenced Tuesday to just over four years in prison for his role in a mortgage scheme that defrauded Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other lenders out of millions of dollars, despite an expert testifying that he would have never committed the crime if he had not been prescribed a stimulant....
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