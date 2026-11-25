Bill To Establish Ga.'s 1st Nat'l Park Clears House Committee
By Crystal Owens ( November 25, 2026, 6:27 PM EST) -- A bipartisan bill that would establish the Ocmulgee Mounds and surrounding areas as Georgia first national park is awaiting the full U.S. House and Senate's approval after passing out of the House Committee on Natural Resources....
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