Law360 (November 24, 2026, 6:37 PM EST) --
The city of Detroit has argued that a man who received more than half a million dollars from a state wrongful imprisonment fund cannot also bring claims against the city government in federal court related to his incarceration.
Detroit said in a motion
filed Monday it should not have to face claims brought by Kenneth Bullock alleging he was framed for a carjacking through a police department scheme, saying his claims against the city were resolved when he accepted the state's Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act, or WICA, judgment.
"Accepting a WICA award releases all claims against the state and its political subdivisions," the city said in its filing. "Plaintiff kept his right to sue the individuals he blames in federal court. He gave up his right to sue the city of Detroit."
Bullock contends he was deceived into buying a stolen car that police knew was retagged with a fraudulent vehicle identification number. Bullock repaired the car and tried to resell it online, and he was arrested by undercover police officers posing as buyers, according to the complaint.
In 2013, a state court jury found Bullock guilty of carjacking, armed robbery and two firearms offenses from the carjacking. He says the police did not disclose evidence about the purported crimes that could have aided in his defense.
The Wayne County County Circuit Court in May 2025 vacated the convictions and dismissed the charges against Bullock. He brought his federal court action in December 2025, alleging Detroit was liable under Monell v. Department of Social Services
for failing to train the officers involved in prosecuting Bullock and based on a police department custom.
Bullock also filed a complaint in the Michigan Court of Claims seeking compensation under WICA for the time he spent wrongfully incarcerated. The court in February 2026 accepted a stipulated judgment to award Bullock nearly $595,000 in WICA funds based on the amount of time he spent in prison, according to Detroit's motion.
WICA allows a person wrongfully convicted and imprisoned to recover $50,000 for each year they were held in prison. The wording of the law also specifies that the judgment "constitutes a complete release of all claims against this state," the city said in its filing.
It initially moved for summary judgment on the Monell claims following the resolution of the WICA claims, arguing it was no longer responsible for the federal claims. A federal court last week denied the summary judgment motion as moot after Bullock filed an amended version of the lawsuit, according to the motion.
The dismissal bid filed this week asserted similarly that the city should be dropped from the suit because Bullock agreed to the WICA judgment. The city said that under the WICA law, it is relieved from any liability for claims arising from wrongful incarceration.
Bullock maintained in his opposition to the city's summary judgment motion that the WICA law only releases the city from claims in state court. The city, however, insists that because Bullock "made a choice" to accept the WICA funds, it now must be dismissed from any claims arising from his false arrest for carjacking, according to the motion.
The city also says it must be released from claims involving Frank Carroll, a former sergeant in the Harper Woods Police Department involved in Bullock's conviction. According to its filing, the claims against Carroll were "duplicates" of those against the city, and it should be freed from them as well.
The amended complaint that Bullock brought also does not alter whether the city should be made to face the claims, it argued in the dismissal motion. Bullock's decision to accept the award means no amendment to the suit could keep the city involved in the lawsuit, according to the filing.
Counsel for Bullock and an attorney representing the city did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Bullock is represented by Shereef H. Akeel, Adam S. Akeel and Hayden Pendergrass of Akeel & Valentine PLC
.
Detroit and Carroll are represented by Kali M. L. Henderson of Seward Henderson PLLC
.
The case is Bullock v. City of Grosse Pointe Park et al., case number 2:25-cv-14081
, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan
.
--Editing by Covey Son.
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