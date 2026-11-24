By Katryna Perera ( November 24, 2026, 7:13 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ordered proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. to produce proxy voting data and its clients' identities on a vote-by-vote basis, finding that the First Amendment does not protect ISS' client relationships, and the adviser has not shown the SEC is pursuing the data as political retaliation....
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