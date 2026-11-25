By Celeste Bott ( November 25, 2026, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Chicago Sky, the city of Chicago, and the owner of Wintrust Arena have separately urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a former NBA player's suit alleging they violated his free speech rights by ejecting him from a WNBA game and indefinitely banning him from the arena, arguing he was only removed when he stepped on the court during a live game to confront a player....
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