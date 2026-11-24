Judge Questions Why Vacatur Fails In Ed. Data Collection Suit
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 24, 2026, 9:35 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge Tuesday questioned why setting aside the U.S. Department of Education's cancellation of $900 million in data maintenance and collection contracts would not be sufficient to remedy the harm alleged by education groups that are challenging the cuts....
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