By Jessica Corso ( November 24, 2026, 4:24 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has agreed to hear a case accusing a pair of precious metals dealers of defrauding seniors out of $185 million, with the defendants accusing the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission of overstepping by claiming the authority to police fraud in the precious metals industry....
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