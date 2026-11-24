By Jack Rodgers ( November 24, 2026, 4:57 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday denied former U.S. Department of Justice official Ed Martin's attempt to remove an ethics case against him to federal court, ruling that a statute allowing federal officials to move cases against them out of state courts didn't apply to D.C.'s attorney disciplinary body....
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