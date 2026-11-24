By Daniel Connolly ( November 24, 2026, 4:55 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the indefinite suspension of a Cleveland solo practitioner who acknowledged botching clients' cases, failing to pay more than $647,000 in restitution and sanctions, and making misrepresentations to court, including repeatedly presenting fake cases generated by artificial intelligence....
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