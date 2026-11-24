Chinese Medicinal Chemical Facing Major Antidumping Duty
By Jack McLoone ( November 24, 2026, 11:52 AM EST) -- Some imports of a medicinal chemical from China to the U.S. could be hit with a triple-digit antidumping duty after the U.S. Department of Commerce preliminarily determined Tuesday that the goods are being sold at less than fair value....
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