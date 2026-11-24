Geico Beats Ex-Agent's Suit Over Post-Firing Commissions
By Danielle Ferguson ( November 24, 2026, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday tossed a former Geico agent's proposed class action alleging he was owed commissions on policy renewals made after his termination, finding the insurer's agreement clearly states such commissions are not owed and rejecting the agent's argument that changes to the agreement unfairly surprised him....
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