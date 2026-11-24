By Jarek Rutz ( November 24, 2026, 2:39 PM EST) -- The money transfer business known as Intermex sued Western Union in the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday and requested an expedited trial and temporary restraining order to salvage its $500 million acquisition, alleging Western Union stalled regulatory negotiations and abandoned the deal, wiping out $324 million in stockholder value....
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