FCC Floating Eye-For-An-Eye Approach To Foreign Sat Regs
By Nadia Dreid ( November 24, 2026, 7:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission will consider a proposal that would bring an eye-for-an-eye style approach to the way the agency handles regulating the operations of foreign satellite companies in the United States....
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