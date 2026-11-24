By Kat Lucero ( November 24, 2026, 3:54 PM EST) -- A potent greenhouse gas that comes from active and closed coal mines can be turned into low-carbon, pipeline-quality transportation fuel, but industry stakeholders say conflicting federal energy and environmental standards could prevent the output from receiving full recognition under the clean transportation fuel tax credit....
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