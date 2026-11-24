By Gianna Ferrarin ( November 24, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday backed the dismissal of a medical device supplier's challenge to determinations that it owed Medicare $2.5 million for overpayments, finding the supplier failed to demonstrate that the auditors' methodology violated its due process rights as well as statutory requirements....
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