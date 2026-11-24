By Allison Grande ( November 24, 2026, 11:11 PM EST) -- The California Privacy Protection Agency's executive director is poised to depart in December, the agency said Tuesday, following a nearly two-year tenure featuring record-setting fines and the rollout of initiatives such as a tool that allows consumers to direct hundreds of registered data brokers to delete their personal information in a single request. ...
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