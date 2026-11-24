By Rae Ann Varona ( November 24, 2026, 8:10 PM EST) -- New guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice's immigration court agency further vacates preliminary procedural hearings for certain immigration cases and cuts deadlines for key filings, such as applications for deportation relief, down to 10 days....
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