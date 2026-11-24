By Dorothy Atkins ( November 24, 2026, 8:16 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge said Tuesday that Apple must hand over 3,200 documents out of 122,000 it withheld in ongoing antitrust compliance proceedings, after Epic accused Apple of "gamesmanship" and argued Apple is systemically violating the court's order to produce all documents related to its app fee decision-making process....
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