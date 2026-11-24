By Patrick Hoff ( November 24, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit backed Nissan's win over a former employee's lawsuit claiming he was passed over for a new job following a reorganization because he was in his 50s, ruling he couldn't overcome the company's explanation that it chose an applicant with more relevant experience....
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