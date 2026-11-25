Anti-Pot Coalition Says DOJ's Rescheduling Is Fatally Flawed
By Sam Reisman ( November 25, 2026, 4:57 PM EST) -- A coalition of parties opposed to loosening federal restrictions on marijuana has told the D.C. Circuit that federal regulators' process for moving medical marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act was fatally unlawful and should be reversed....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.