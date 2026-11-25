Judge Eyes 10 More Cases In Jackson Walker Fee Fight
By Rick Archer ( November 25, 2026, 4:25 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge is recommending a district court take a look at 10 additional bankruptcy cases handled by Jackson Walker to see if the law firm improperly withheld information that a former member was in a romantic relationship with the presiding judge....
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