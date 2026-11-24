Medical Cannabis Cos. Make Final Case To Halt DEA Rule
By Sam Reisman ( November 24, 2026, 4:41 PM EST) -- Medical marijuana operators have concluded briefing on their emergency request that the D.C. Circuit halt the implementation of new U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration rules that they say will be cataclysmic to the state-regulated medical cannabis industry....
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