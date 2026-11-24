NeeDoh Maker Asks Court To Squash Proposed Class Action
By Julie Manganis ( November 24, 2026, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts-headquartered maker of NeeDoh asked a federal judge on Tuesday to toss or at least trim a proposed class action by three consumers who say they never would have purchased the popular squeezable toys had they known of the risk that they could burst....
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