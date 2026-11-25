By Matthew Santoni ( November 25, 2026, 10:51 AM EST) -- CVS should be allowed to move ahead with a bellwether trial in 2028 involving claims against 14 drug companies and 25 generic drugs that were allegedly subject to price-fixing conspiracies, a special master told a Pennsylvania federal judge....
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