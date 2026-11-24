9th Circ. Backs Wash. University In Anti-Vax Coach Firing Suit
By Rachel Riley ( November 24, 2026, 8:02 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel upheld Washington State University's win in a lawsuit brought by a football coach who sued over his firing after being denied a religious exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, finding on Tuesday that the university would have faced undue health and safety costs if it granted the accommodation. ...
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