By Rose Krebs ( November 24, 2026, 4:23 PM EST) -- A former case manager has filed a federal lawsuit against a Georgia personal injury firm and its attorney owner, alleging sexual harassment and unwanted touching by him forced her to resign not long after she started at the firm....
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