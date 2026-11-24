Judge Allows Objector Vote, Sinks MII Aviation Plan
By Rick Archer ( November 24, 2026, 2:53 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday sent MII Aviation back to the drawing board after rejecting the debtor's request to disallow an objecting creditor's claim for Chapter 11 voting purposes....
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