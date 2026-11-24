Ex-Boeing Pilot Must Sit For Depo In Norwegian 737 Deal Suit
By Ben Adlin ( November 24, 2026, 9:56 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday shut down a former Boeing technical pilot's effort to avoid testifying in a lawsuit from Norwegian Air subsidiaries that have accused the aerospace giant of misrepresenting the reliability of its 737 Max jets, ruling that the pilot failed to show his deposition would be unduly burdensome....
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