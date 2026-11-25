By Matthew Santoni ( November 25, 2026, 5:57 PM EST) -- A federal judge recommended trimming a former PNC Financial Services Group employee's lawsuit over the bank's extra insurance surcharge for workers who use tobacco products, finding that she had failed to show she was due a "full refund" of the fees for completing a quit-smoking program even after the employer's deadline....
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