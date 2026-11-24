By Hailey Konnath ( November 24, 2026, 10:44 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday tore into the Trump administration for its "unprecedented" criminal case accusing two former senior FBI officials of lying to Congress about their involvement in investigations into Hunter Biden, calling it a "betrayal" of the Justice Department's stated values and an abuse of its power....
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