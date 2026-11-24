Sequoia Ex-Manager Looks To Nix Claim In Trade Secret Suit
By Zach Dupont ( November 24, 2026, 10:34 PM EST) -- A woman accused by her former employer of trade secret theft for using an unapproved artificial intelligence note-taking app to record confidential client meetings asked a Colorado federal judge Tuesday to dismiss the company's common law breach of the duty of loyalty claim....
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