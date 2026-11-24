FTC's $100M Shein Deal Targets Shipping, Sourcing Deception
By Lauren Berg ( November 24, 2026, 8:17 PM EST) -- Fast-fashion retailer Shein on Tuesday agreed to pay $100 million to resolve the Federal Trade Commission's allegations that it falsely promised "trendy but 'responsibly made' clothing" at low prices with fast shipping, offered inadequate customer service and made deceptive claims about its suppliers' materials and labor practices....
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